Repok folk receive 1,697 water tanks

SARIKEI: Repok households received 1,697 water tanks on Monday.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, who symbolically handed over the water tanks at the Sarikei District Office, said those in rural areas were given priority for the distribution.

The recipients comprised those in areas yet to be connected to treated water supply, including new longhouses and areas experiencing low water pressure during dry spells, he said.

Huang pointed out that the distribution of water tanks is a short-term measure to overcome water supply woes.

For the long-term, he said measures included replacing old pipes and upgrading water treatment plants.

He called on those who needed water tanks to send applications to the Sarikei District Office.

Among those present for the presentation were Sarikei District Officer Christopher Ranggau Unting; Sarikei District Council chairman Wong Zee Yeng; Penghulu Hwang Tiong Kang; Kapitan Ling Dien Yong; and Kapitan Ling Sien Chuong.