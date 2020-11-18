SGH blood bank holding donation drives this weekend

KUCHING: The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) appeals to all blood donors to come forward and donate blood to ensure continuous and sufficient blood

stock for the needy patients daily.

This weekend the Blood Bank’s mobile unit will be holding donation drives at various places in Kuching.

On Saturday, the team can be found at Summer Mall in Kota Samarahan near the Food Court at Level 2, from 10am to 3pm.

On Sunday, they will be at two locations, namely at Summer Mall near the Food Court and at Plaza Merdeka in front of Pizza Hut from 10am to 3pm.

Another blood donation drive is organised by Sukarelawan Jalanan on Saturday. This will be held at Mydin Petra Jaya from 10am to 3pm.

Donors coming from outside Sarawak who have just completed the quarantine period are advised to wait until the 28th day before returning to donate blood.

The public’s cooperation and generosity are greatly appreciated.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).