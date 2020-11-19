80 illegally-felled logs seized

SIBU: General Operations Force (GOF) have seized 80 timber logs believed to be illegally-felled and arrested two men at a logging area at Jalan Bukit Engkerebai, Lubok Bemban in Mukah on Tuesday.

Its commander SAC Mancha Ata said they also seized three excavators, a lorry, a chainsaw, two water pumps and a generator set during the operation dubbed Ops Libas.

“The total seizure is estimated about RM793,500,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The two suspects, aged 36 and 41, were employees of a logging company, believed to be operating illegally, he added.

“They were arrested after they failed to produce the relevant documents,” he added.

Mancha said the case would be investigated under Section 96 of Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015, and had been handed over to Sarawak Forest Department.

On a related subject, he said the GOF had recorded a total of RM35.917 million in seizure from 149 operations carried out this year until Nov 17.

They also arrested 412 individuals comprising 182 locals and 230 illegal immigrants.