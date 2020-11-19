Abang Johari visits Uggah in hospital

KUCHING (Nov 19): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg paid a visit to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) here after attending a TV interview today.

Uggah has been warded at BMC after undergoing a minor operation to unblock an artery to the heart.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman’s condition was stable after the operation.

Uggah has applied for a month’s leave to rest, and SDMC has been issuing press statements on the daily Covid-19 updates.

Prior to Uggah’s leave, full ministers who have deputised for him at SDMC’s past Covid-19 press conferences are Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.