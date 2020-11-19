Chronology of state of emergency in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The declaration of Emergency in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency made today was the seventh that has ever proclaimed in modern Malaysian history.

Following is the chronology of emergency in the country:

Malayan Emergency (1948-1960)

The Malayan Emergency was declared by the British in Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia) in 1948 and lasted until 1960 to address the insurgency of Parti Komunis Malaya (PKM).

Indonesia-Malaysia Confrontation (1964)

The Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation is a conflict that stemmed from Indonesia’s opposition against the formation of Malaysia.

First Malaysian Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj declared a state of emergency when the Indonesian army invaded the Malaysian border.

Sarawak (1966)

The government declared a Proclamation of Emergency in Sarawak on Sept 14, 1966 following a political crisis involving the Federal government and the first Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan.

Racial riots May 13 (1969)

The May 13 racial riot incident took place in 1969 following provocations triggered after the Malaysian general election.

Parliament was suspended and the National Operations Council (MAGERAN) was established to restore peace and stability in the country.

Kelantan (1977)

An emergency was declared by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Yahya Petra who was also the then Sultan of Kelantan on Nov 8, 1977.

The declaration was made following a political crisis involving the then Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Muhammad Nasir.

Haze (1997, 2005, 2013)

Apart from emergencies caused by political issues and inter-racial conflicts, haze emergency was also declared in 1997 (Sarawak), 2005 (Klang) and 2013 (Muar and Ledang).

The emergency was declared after air pollution reached dangerous levels in the areas.

Batu Sapi Parliamentary Constituency Emergency (2020)

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a Proclamation of Emergency for the Batu Sapi Parliamentary constituency, in effect cancelling the by-election for the seat.

The Declaration of Emergency Proclamation for P.185 Batu Sapi, Sabah was implemented as a proactive step to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama