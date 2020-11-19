Civil Defence Force monitoring low-lying areas after flash floods

KUCHING: The Civil Defence Force (APM) is closely monitoring low-lying areas after some villagers living along the coast experienced flash floods due to high tide.

Sarawak is also experiencing the northeast monsoon, which is expected to continue until March next year.

A press statement said APM had checked on a village in Asajaya on Tuesday (Nov 17) to assess the level of flooding.

APM personnel advised the affected villagers to evacuate their homes should the flood waters continue to rise over the coming days.

APM assured it is prepared to provide assistance to flood victims if the need arises.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is also monitoring affected villagers in the Santubong area.

On Tuesday (Nov 17), around 20 houses in Kampung Buntal were inundated by flood waters, which reached a height of 0.5 metres.

However, no evacuation notices were issued as the situation was still under control.

A Bomba spokesperson added the flood waters had moved inland much slower this year compared to last year.