KUCHING (Nov 19): Sarawak recorded eight new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,053, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

Of the eight new cases, one has been classified an Import B case and the rest are local transmissions.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said six of the new cases were reported in Kuching while the remaining two were recorded in Miri.

MORE TO COME