Covid19: MOH targets R naught value of 0.5 — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is targeting a R naught value or infectivity rate of below 0.5 through public health activities in preventing and controlling the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of new cases reported on Tuesday, which was 1,210 cases, put the value of the country’s immunity rate at between 1.1 and 0.9.

“MOH is targeting R naught or infectivity rate below 0.5 by increasing public health activities to prevent and control infections (Covid-19),” he said via his official Twitter yesterday.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia continued to record four digits with 1,210 cases , bringing the total cumulative in the country to 49,730 cases. – Bernama