Dewan Rakyat notifies EC on Gerik vacancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has notified the Election Commission (EC) regarding the vacancy for the Gerik parliamentary seat in Perak following the death of its Member of Parliament Datuk Hasbullah Osman.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said according to Article 54 Clause (1) of the Federal Constitution, the EC is required to fill the vacancy within 60 days from the date it confirmed that there is a vacant position.

“I as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker have submitted a notice dated Nov 18, 2020 to inform the EC chairman that Yang Berhormat Datuk Hasbullah Osman, the Gerik MP in Perak, had died on Monday, Nov 16, 2020,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On behalf of Parliament, Azhar conveyed his condolences to the family of Hasbullah and prayed that his soul would be blessed and placed among the faithful and righteous. — Bernama