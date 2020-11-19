HGST to spend RM1 bln on factory expansion

KUCHING: HGST Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a computer storage devices manufacturing company at Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone here, is planning to invest RM1 billion for its factory expansion.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan was formally briefed on the expansion plan during a meeting with HGST Malaysia senior director (Sarawak Substrate Operations) Chok Siong See and director (Sarawak Facilities Operations) Teo Lian Seng at Wisma Sumber Alam yesterday.

Also joining Awg Tengah who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, via video conferencing were HGST Malaysia vice president and general manager (Media and Substrate Operations) Oung Kheng Huat and director (Finance) Raymond Tan.

HGST Malaysia is owned by Western Digital and has been operating at Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone for the past 25 years.

Its RM1 billion expansion plan, done particularly during this Covid-19 pandemic, speaks volume of the confidence of its American owners on Sarawak’s leadership.

The expansion will utilise Industry 4.0 and requires an additional 800 skilled

workforce.

HGST Malaysia employs 1,800 workers in Sama Jaya where 10.8 per cent are degree and master holders, 26.3 per cent are certificate and diploma holders while the rest hold SPM qualification and above.

The expansion work is expected to start early next year.

The company’s expansion plan comes following the announcement made by Awang Tengah at the State Legislative Assembly sitting last week that several multi-nationals in Sama Jaya are actively pursuing expansion plans.

Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Industrial Development Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, permanent secretary of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datu Liaw Soon Eng, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) Sarawak director Redzuan Abdul Rahman and Kuching Water Board general manager Rodziah Mohamad were also present at the meeting.