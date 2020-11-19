Local man nabbed attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants into state

KUCHING: The Immigration Department yesterday foiled an attempt by a local man to smuggle five illegal immigrants into the state, said its state director Datu Ken Leben.

He said the man was transporting the foreigners in a car in Lundu when Immigration officers intercepted the vehicle at 6.05am during a joint operation with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“The five illegal immigrants are believed to have entered the state through a non-gazetted road in Lundu.

“They each had a Covid-19 negative test result with them, indicating they had come to Sarawak to work,” he said in a statement.

He said the Covid-19 test result papers held by the foreigners, which were issued in Surabaya, Indonesia, were seized along with their passports.

The local man’s car was also seized.

Ken said the local, who had attempted to bribe an Immigration deputy assistant director with RM1,500 during the operation, will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The five illegal immigrants, meanwhile, will be sent to a health clinic for Covid-19 screening before being brought to the Semuja Immigration Depot in Serian, he said.

He also warned against bringing in illegal immigrants into the country or to provide services to facilitate their entry into the country, saying stern action will be taken.