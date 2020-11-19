Ministry committed to roll-out 5G technology by end 2022 – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia today reiterated its commitment to roll-out 5G technology by the end of 2022 or early 2023, with connectivity being one of the government’s top priorities.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the implementation would be with detailed planning and targets as stated in the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

He said implementation of this 5G network project included availability in terms of connectivity, people’s readiness to receive the network, regulatory and industries’ preparedness.

“In terms of connectivity, it is useless if we have 5G in some areas, when even 4G or others are not available in the rural and interior areas… there ought to be availability of access to avoid the digital divide.

“On industry accessibility, we expect 70 per cent of 5G deployment will be for the use of industries while the remaining 30 per cent will be among the general public,” he said during question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama