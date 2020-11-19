Sabah fully supports emergency in Batu Sapi — Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government fully supports Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision to declare an emergency in Batu Sapi, hence deferring the by-election in this parliamentary constituency.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said it was a wise decision, considering the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic continued to threaten the people’s health and well-being in Sabah.

“The need to stop the spread of the virus and protect the health of the people is of paramount importance,” he said in a statement here last night.

Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday made a Proclamation of Emergency for Batu Sapi.

Hajiji assured that the state government through the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee was working together relentlessly with the relevant authorities to contain the pandemic in Sabah.

Sabah Progressive Party (Parti Maju Sabah) (SAPP) president, Datuk Yong Teck Lee said he was sure the voters in Batu Sapi were relieved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s declaration of emergency in the constituency, which ultimately deferred the by-election.

“In view of the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic, including in Sandakan, I believe the people generally accept the declaration of emergency in Batu Sapi, the effect of which is that the spread of the Covid-19 can be minimised or completely wiped out.

“Therefore, I think the rakyat are relieved that the by-election for Batu Sapi is deferred until the risk of infection and spread of Covid-19 has passed,” said the Sabah nominated assemblyman when contacted. — Bernama