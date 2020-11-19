Save Santubong’s ‘Blue Pool’, petition urges govt to relocate proposed complex

KUCHING (Nov 19): The state government has been urged to reconsider the construction of the Al-Falak Complex and a 2km access road in Santubong due to their impact on a magnificent natural pool known as the ‘Blue Pool’ besides a large swathe of forest and its wildlife.

Permai Rainforest Resort managing director Rahim Bugo said the RM100 million project, which was expected to begin soon, has been catching flak from nature lovers and hikers, prompting him to launch an online petition to call for a review of the project.

He said the petition, launched about a month ago, would be delivered to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Sarawak Islamic Department (Jais) as the key decision makers, to urge them to find an alternative solution.

“The petition is against the construction of the complex. Not the establishment of the complex but the site of the complex. If they want to build a complex it’s not a problem, but why does it have to be there?” Rahim said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

At the time of writing, the petition entitled, ‘To prevent the construction of a road through the western coast of Santubong’, on Change.Org had garnered 8,982 signatures.

Since launching the petition and a Facebook page dedicated to saving the Blue Pool and its surrounding areas, Rahim has faced naysayers as his property, Permai Rainforest Resort or Camp Permai, would be affected by the project.

Asked if he had a vested interest in opposing the project, Rahim replied: “Yes I have an interest, but I’ve always had this stance on environmental issues. So there’s a lot of ways you can contribute to conservation. You can join cleanup, you can pay NGOs to do it for you, or you can pick a place and take care of it. That’s what I’m doing.

“I’m not a millionaire to have any (monetary) interest there. I make a living and I provide jobs for some people. So my interest is to provide enjoyment for hundreds and thousands of people.

“We get 200 to 400 hikers a weekend going through the hiking trails to the Blue Pool. So if they are enjoying it, is it my self interest or theirs (hikers)? So maybe I’m protecting mine (interest) but I’m also protecting a lot of other people’s interest,” said Rahim.

The construction of the Al-Falak Complex was approved in 2015 by the state government and is undertaken by the Sarawak Mufti Department.

Borneo Post Online had reported on Oct 19, 2015, that the then State Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin said the Sarawak Al-Falak Complex would house a gallery and a number of study areas.

“The complex will also be the platform for moon-sighting to decide key dates in Islam such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Aidiladha, as well as an observatory,” he said, adding that the complex had potential to become a tourism attraction.

Rahim said the project involved the construction of the 2km road from the entrance of Camp Permai to Tanjung Salleh, where the complex is located.

What irked him and fellow hikers most was that the proposed road would cross through pristine forests on the border of Santubong National Park.

“The proposed road will cross at least seven streams, and the environmental damage will be terrible. How do you build a bridge over a small stream without damaging it?” he asked.

In the petition, Rahim said the negative consequence of building the road was expected to be huge and devastating both ecologically and to the enjoyment of the area by the citizens of Kuching and visitors.

“The proposed road will cross at least eight streams, including the Blue Pool, in an area that is hugely popular with local hikers and tourists for hiking and to see Proboscis Monkeys, Hornbills, Silvered Langurs and which is also home to the Clouded Leopard.

“Besides the construction of the road, the presence of the road provides easy access to illegal loggers and hunters while fragmenting what is currently a contiguous forest,” the petition said.

Rahim said the Blue Pool was located at the foot of Mount Santubong about a 2.5km hike from Permai Rainforest Resort, and was one of the destinations of the area, apart from the Summit 4.5.

“It’s a very charming pool. It looks blue sometimes, the water is super clear, nice and cold. The hike there and back is very nice,” he said, adding that the pool was only discovered by some hikers about three years ago.

“That’s the thing. There are so many places we haven’t found, and we will lose them even before people can enjoy them,” he lamented.

He pointed out that with the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic challenges it brought, the government should also be mindful of its spending.

“At this time when the economy is very bad, why would the state want to spend so much money to build in an isolated area? Have to build a road, all the water pipings and electricity all the way up there. Why not take over abandoned buildings?

“There are a lot of ways to do this for much cheaper, and revive existing buildings. Maybe even bail out or combine the budget with other agencies so you (state) may spend even less,” Rahim suggested.

The Borneo Post has reached out to Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also Pantai Damai assemblyman for comments on the matter.