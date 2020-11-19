Six clusters still active in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 19): The number of active Covid-19 clusters in the state remains at six — the Besi, Jalan Abell, Baki, Seladah, Greenhill and Wisma Saberkas, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Six new infections were categorised under the Besi Cluster, bringing the total infections for this cluster to 301, said SDMC in its daily update statement.

As at noon today, a total of 301 individuals have been screened, 11 of whom were tested positive, while 284 others tested negative for Covid-19 and six still awaiting their test results.

SDMC said the total number infected cases for the Jalan Abell Cluster remains unchanged at 15, the Baki Cluster with 33, the Seladah Cluster with nine cases, the Greenhill Cluster with 91 and the Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases.

It added that the total case numbers were inclusive of their respective index cases.

SDMC announced that Sarawak recorded 16 new recovered and discharged cases today, 13 of which were recorded from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the rest from Miri Hospital.

“This brings the total number of recoveries and and discharges to 962 or 91.36 per cent of the total infections in the state.”

SDMC said 63 individuals were still being treated at the isolation ward of SGH while nine others were being treated at Miri Hospital.

It added that one case was on ventilator support at the isolation ward of SGH.

“21 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported today while two other PUI cases are awaiting test results,” said SDMC.

SDMC said Kuching district remains classified as a red zone with a total of 97 cases reported in the last 14 days, while Miri and Lawas remain as yellow zones.