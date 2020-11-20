Covid-19: Sarawak records 2 new cases, involving 1 detected through random swab test in workplaces

KUCHING (Nov 20): Sarawak today recorded two new Covid-19 cases, including a case in Miri which was detected through random swab test in workplaces, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update statement today said the two cases were detected in Miri and Kuching respectively, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 1,055.

“Case 1,054 involves a male who is a technical executive in an oil and gas company in Miri and was detected via random swab test conducted by Miri Health Office in several workplaces in Miri city since early November. He was admitted to Miri Hospital isolation ward for further treatment.

“Case 1,055 involves a local male who is a civil servant who was in close contact with Case 1,051 from Besi cluster. He was found positive today after undergoing Covid-9 active case detection on Nov 19 and was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) isolation ward for further treatment,” it said.

Both cases did not exhibit symptoms of Covid-19 infection and did not have history of travelling abroad or visiting high risk areas within the past three months.

With two new cases recorded today, Sarawak today retains its seventh-day of single-digit positive Covid-19 cases. The last time the state recorded double-digit cases was on Nov 13, with 12 in Kuching and one in Lawas.

Meanwhile with the addition of Case 1,055, the number of positive cases detected in Besi cluster rose to 12 cases including the index case.

Other clusters in Kuching such as the Jalan Abell, Baki, Seladah, Greenhill and Wisma Saberkas clusters did not record any new cases as at today.

In the statement, SDMC also said there were nine new cases that have recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospital.

This brings the total of recovery and discharged cases in the state to 971 or 92.04 per cent from the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

There are currently 65 cases still receiving treatment in hospitals, out of which 57 are at isolation wards in SGH and 8 cases in Miri Hospital. There are no cases that are receiving treatment in Intensive Care Unit today.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remained at 19 or 1.92 per cent.

SDMC also said there are eight new Persons-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases detected today.