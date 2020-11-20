DCM: Sarawak, Western Australia should work closely to tap into key economic sectors

KUCHING: Sarawak and Western Australia should work closely to tap into key economic sectors for mutual benefits, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development said both sides could look into the potential of having direct flights between Kuching and Perth to support the development of the tourism industry.

“There are also potentials for investment and collaboration in agriculture industries between Sarawak and Western Australia, and the use of digital economy farm data usage in agriculture,” he was quoted as saying in a statement yesterday following the launch of the Sarawak-Western Australia Market Research Report in Perth on Wednesday.

Awang Tengah said both Sarawak and Western Australia could also explore the potentials of investment and collaboration in renewable energy.

He said collaboration on hydrogen technology development could also be forged given that the state government had set up Southeast Asia’s first integrated hydrogen production plant and refuelling station.

“We should also look at potentials for investment and collaboration in the water industry and water technology as well as aged care between Sarawak and Western Australia,” he added.

The launch saw the participation of professionals, local businessmen, presidents of Asian Business Councils based in Perth, senior officials from the Western Australia state government and key agencies namely Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) director general Richard Sellers, Perth USAsia Centre chief executive officer Prof Gordon Flake and head of International Trade and Investment, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia, Michael Carter.

The Sarawak-Western Australia Market Research Report is developed by the Australia Malaysia Business Chamber in Western Australia with the support of JTSI Western Australia office, Consulate General of Malaysia in Perth, Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.

The report is a build-up from the visit by the Sarawak state government led by the Deputy State Secretary along with representatives from the business sector during the Malaysia Business Forum held in Perth on Oct 31 last year.

It is aimed at providing a comprehensive market insight into the potential market and investment opportunities in Sarawak and Western Australia.

The market research report also serves as a platform and guidance for companies and organisations in Western Australia to prepare for the upcoming business visit to the city once the restrictions for businesses to travel overseas is lifted.

The planned visit to Sarawak that was earlier scheduled for March this year had to be postponed due to the international border closure implemented by both Malaysia and Australia.

To date, 10 companies and organisations as well as officials from the Western Australia state government have registered their interest to participate in the Western Australia business mission to Sarawak.

It is anticipated that more companies in Western Australia will come forward and express their interest to explore the potential opportunities made available in Sarawak.