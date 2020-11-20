Face mask tops RMCO violations

KUALA LUMPUR: One hundred and eight individuals were caught for not wearing face mask, the highest violation recorded for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on Wednesday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the number was part of the 289 individuals nabbed on Wednesday, with 277 of them issued compounds, 11 remanded and one released on bail.

Fifty nine individuals failed to observe physical distancing, provide entry recording facility (51), while illegal interstate travel in areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) recoded 38 cases and others (33), he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said action were taken in operations on standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance by the special task force headed by the police.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said Op Benteng conducted to curb cross-border crimes succeeded in capturing 35 illegal immigrants and a smuggler on Wednesday.

“Also seized were nine vehicles,” he said while announcing the success of 274 roadblocks mounted

by police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Border Security Agency.

Elaborating further, he said 70,939 individuals have returned home via international gateways from July 24 until Wednesday and they were placed at 73 hotels and 22 public training institutes as well

as private education institutes throughout the country.

“From the total, 10,948 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine, 404 people were sent to hospitals for treatment while 60,037 returnees were discharged and allowed to go home,” he said and added that all of them came back from 36 countries.

Meanwhile, he said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) carried out daily inspections on 12 essential items at 662 business premises including retailers (459), wholesalers (171) and manufacturers (32).

Ismail Sabri said KPDNHEP enforcement officers conducted 1,413 special inspection for RMCO SOP compliance and found all premises inspected adhered to the stipulated orders.

However, he urged entrepreneurs and members of the public to practise self-discipline on physical distancing and hygiene especially when shopping for daily necessities. — Bernama