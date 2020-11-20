Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up by 2 sen while diesel up 7 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 21 November 2020 Sehingga 27 November 2020. pic.twitter.com/zLgdRSQC02 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) November 20, 2020

KUCHING: Fuel prices will rise across the board this week, with RON97 and RON95 recording a two sen increase, while diesel will increase by seven sen.

The price of RON95 will go up to RM1.64 per litre while RON97 will be priced at RM1.94 per litre after price changes take place at midnight (Nov 21) tonight.

Diesel will increase to RM1.81 per litre.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Nov 27.