Ismail Sabri: Kelantan to be under CMCO from Nov 21 to Dec 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Kelantan has become the latest state to be placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), effective from tomorrow until Dec 6, following an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases there, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob.

The decision was taken on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and to enable the MOH to carry out targeted screening as well as to reduce the movement of residents, including interstate and interdistrict.

“Based on the risk assessment carried out by the MOH, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in several districts and mukim (sub-districts) in Kelantan.

“On the advice of the MOH, the special meeting agreed to enforce the CMCO throughout Kelantan for two weeks from Nov 21 to Dec 6. However, decisions regarding religious activities will be made by the state government,” he told a press conference on the CMCO and MCO developments here today.

He also announced the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in K Avenue Mega City in Penampang, Sabah from Nov 22 to Dec 5, involving 400 individuals in the area including workers in offices, workers’ quarters and construction sites.

