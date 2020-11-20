JPN warns against individuals claiming to be their agents

MIRI: The National Registration Department (JPN) yesterday clarified that it never appoint any agents or representatives to act on their behalf on matters relating to registration at the department.

JPN said this in a statement issued yesterday in response to an article published in The Borneo Post on Nov 13 entitled ‘Man Hopes for help to resolve baby son’s statelessness’.

“JPN had never appoint any agents or representatives to carry out matters related to registration at the department.

“The public are reminded not to fall victim if there is any irresponsible individuals offering such services,” it said.

It added that the department welcomes any information from the public on anyone who claimed to be middle person or agent using the department’s name in applying for identity card (IC).

In the article published, Ronald Ngumbang claimed that he and his ex wife families had been paying RM700 each to a distant relative who convinced them that she can help to arrange their application for citizenship.

On Ronald’s appeal for help to resolve his son’s statelessness, JPN in the statement also said that Ronald had gone to JPN UTC Miri to obtain information regarding his son’s status.

“Based upon checking, there was no record of application made by the complainant (Ronald). He had been given advice relating to application procedures,” it said.

Ronald’s son was born on March 11 last year. However, his status is stateless although Ronald who is a Malaysian citizen is his son’s biological father.

This was because Ronald did not formally register his marriage to his then wife.

“It was not because we did not try to register our marriage, we did try actually. We tried to register our marriage in Bekenu but were told that we could not do so since my then wife is stateless herself,” said Ronald at the time.