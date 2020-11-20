Masing: SDMC to decide Sunday on CMCO extension for Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 20): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will meet Sunday to decide whether to extend the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching Division, said its acting chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

“This also takes into consideration the number of new (Covid-19) cases within these two days,” he announced today after chairing an SDMC meeting via Zoom.

The 14-day CMCO in Kuching District started on Nov 9 after SDMC came up with the decision following the increase of positive cases in the district and after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. It is due to end on November 22.

During the meeting Masing, who is deputy chief minister as well as Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, reminded all members to be vigilant and to take extra precautions so that red zone areas can turn to yellow zones faster.

“At the same time, the public must adhere strictly to the SOP set by the federal and Sarawak governments, no matter which zone you are in,” he said.

Masing said that in terms of travelling inter-zones from to red to green and orange, or vice-versa, police permit would be required.

“However, travelling from green zone to another green zone, in which most of Sarawak is green, it is not prohibited and nor are business activities disallowed, provided SOP are adhered to,” he added.

Another area that Masing expressed concern over was border security. He reminded all agencies monitoring the borders to ensure that no illegal visitors can cross the border into Sarawak, so as to contain the spread of Covid-19 and for security purpose.

Masing’s appointment became effective after the Cabinet’s decision during its meeting on November 18, following Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ medical leave for one month. He will sit as acting chair until December 17.

Uggah, who is SDMC chairman, had a minor medical procedure on November 17, and is recuperating and resting.