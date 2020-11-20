Masing takes charge of SDMC while Uggah on one month medical leave

KUCHING (Nov 20): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing will be heading the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in the absence of its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas from today.

Uggah, who is also a deputy chief minister, is currently on a month’s leave after he underwent a minor operation to unblock an artery to the heart on Wednesday.

Masing, when contacted, said he had just held an SDMC meeting this morning and his office would liaise with the media on the daily Covid-19 updates or on any information for the public from today’s meeting.

Uggah is currently recuperating in a private hospital here and had yesterday received a visit from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

As the chairman of SDMC, Uggah has been the main face of Sarawak’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic with his regular press conferences and visits to areas affected by the virus.