More reliable power supply for Betong, Pusa, Saratok with Serudit Substation

KUCHING (Nov 20): About 12,000 of Sarawak Energy’s customers in Betong, Pusa and Saratok districts can look forward to improved power supply reliability after the Extra High Voltage Transmission Line is connected to the new 275/132/33kV Serudit substation in December this year.

Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee said the line project is part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to meet the current and future demand created by growth and development in the districts and is estimated to cost around RM200 million.

“Sarawak Energy assures customers that we are modernising Sarawak’s power system to provide reliable and affordable electricity supply for the people. In doing so, we seek the kind understanding of those who may be inconvenienced by these reinforcement works,” he said in a statement.

According to Lau, various engagements with stakeholders and community leaders have been carried out to highlight the importance of this project to ensure improved reliability and to cater to the increasing load demand for Betong, Pusa and Saratok.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy regional manager for western region Choo Min Chong said the connection works would be carried out in two stages, with the first stage from Nov 23 to Dec 1 and the second stage from Dec 14 to Dec 22.

Although one of the two transmission lines will be shut down during this time, he assured that this should not affect electricity supply to customers.

However, as its system would be relying on only one line for supply, he said any tripping on that line would cause a supply interruption to its customers at the areas.

As a precautionary measure, Sarawak Energy will also despatch its technical team and mobile generators on standby at strategic locations to speed up response and restoration time when needed.

“All necessary preparations, including vegetation management and overhead line maintenance work have been carried out to prevent any supply interruptions and to ensure the safe completion of works in the shortest time possible. In the event of bad weather, works may be postponed for safety reasons,” said Choo.

For any inquiries or to obtain the latest updates of the connecting works and to report any outages to assist in speedy restoration of electricity supply, the public is advised to contact Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, email at [email protected] or utilise Sarawak Energy mobile app ‘SEB cares’ which can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as the iOS’ App Store.