Motorcyclist killed in crash with 4WD

KUCHING: An 18-year-old motorcyclist died of serious head injuries after he was involved in an accident with a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Pustaka at 7.15pm on Wednesday (Nov 18).

In a statement yesterday, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Fahzrul Shah Abdul Khalik from Kampung Bintawa Batu.

“It is believed that the motorcycle, which was in the opposite lane, collided head-on with the four-wheel vehicle that was turning right into Jalan Pustaka from Gita,” said Alexson.

The 23-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger of the 4WD vehicle did not sustain any physical injuries.

Fahzrul was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

His body was later transferred to the SGH morgue for further action. Both the motorcycle and the 4WD vehicle were seized for Puspakom tests.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. It was also revealed that the deceased did not possess a valid motorcycle licence.