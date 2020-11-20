MPC urges businesses, industry players to voice issues through UPC portal

KUCHING (Nov 20): Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Dato’ Abdul Latif Abu Seman has urged businesses and industry players to voice their difficulties and issues through the Unified Public Consultation (UPC) portal.

He said issues received through UPC will be analysed by MPC through engagements with the industries as well as the regulators for further recommendations on the best proposed solutions.

“As of October 31, 2020, more than 300 issues have been registered through the UPC portal. To date, four Malaysia Mudah (#MyMudah) round table discussion (RTD) online sessions have been conducted in Sarawak involving 15 associations and business communities and involvement from 40 participants,” he said.

Abdul Latif was speaking during the virtual launching ceremony of #MyMudah organised by MPC Sarawak in collaboration with the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit (EPU), which was also participated by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Abdul Latif explained that the UPC portal is a digital online platform to obtain public feedback on the performance of the existing regulations and establishment of the new regulations.

Meanwhile, he said MPC has shifted its focus from manual operations through digitalisation processes in executing the planned activities and supporting the government efforts to assist the industries.

At the same time, he said, MPC Sarawak has been offering various initiatives to improve the efficiency of the public and private sector delivery systems under its ‘Sarawak Productive’ program.

Abdul Latif revealed that among the programs offered were reviewing and improving state regulatory policies through regulatory good practice development programs, online business virtual advisory services (BVAS), training through webinars to discuss efforts to bounce back post Covid-19, and Business Excellence transformation programs for organisations.

“These initiatives aim to make Sarawak in line towards technology industry 4.0, high-impact business and industry and further boost state productivity to a higher level.

“I am confident that all initiatives under the ‘Sarawak Productive’ program conducted by MPC together with the state government and local industries will enhance our efforts in making Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

“To the industry players, keep up the good work and seize the opportunities available so that your business will continue to grow globally,” he said.