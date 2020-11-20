Pnb’s first minggu saham digital streaming live to continue educating public on financial literacy

Kuala Lumpur, 19 November 2020 – Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) today launched Minggu Saham Digital (MSD) – a digital adaptation of Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM). MSD continues MSAM’s objective to educate and enhance public understanding on savings and investment in an edutainment format, whilst showcasing PNB’s portfolio of companies and their business operations.

Minister of Finance and Deputy Chairman of Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB), YB Senator Tengku Dato’ Sri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Group Chairman of PNB, Tan Sri Dr. Zeti Aziz, and President and Group Chief Executive of PNB, Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn, officiated the digital event at a virtual launch ceremony that was broadcasted live via MSD’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd. Yassin who is also the Chairman of YPB congratulated PNB on the initiative to bring its annual financial literacy event with the new digital format via a video address.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s congratulatory note to PNB on the success of bringing MSAM to the digital platform, YB Tengku Dato’ Sri Zafrul said the initiative is in line with the Government’s push for the digital economy to expedite the country’s economic recovery plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, financial management and planning are more important now than ever at both the individual and family levels. It’s never too late to save and invest wisely for future financial security. MSD is also timely to impress upon the public the importance of financial awareness among Malaysians, and this digital approach makes it all the more convenient to make the most of what PNB has to offer,” YB Tengku Dato’ Sri Zafrul added.

At the ceremony, viewers were given a glimpse of how MSAM has evolved in the two decades since its inception in the year 2000 from a physical presence nationwide to the now new online format this year. The family-friendly event that travelled to big and small cities and towns across the nation annually, had attracted some 3.9 million Malaysians from all ages and walks of life.

MSD is a testament to how PNB is embracing the digitalisation agenda as part of its organisational transformation plan. Whilst MSAM attracted visitors in a particular locality, MSD now enables PNB to continue its efforts to improve financial literacy and to reach out to all Malaysians at the touch of their fingertips. As an institution that has been at the forefront of developing a financial-savvy society, PNB has also been an active member of the Financial Education Network (FEN), an inter-agency platform comprising institutions and agencies committed to improving the financial literacy of Malaysians. It has been having an active role as one of the founding members of FEN by driving the National Strategy of Financial Literacy’s initiatives via its own structured financial programmes which include MSD.

Tan Sri Dr. Zeti said as we gradually evolve into a digital society and as financial technology (FinTech) advancements continue, it is of paramount importance to increase the digital financial literacy. “To be a catalyst for this, we have for this year reformatted Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) to a digital platform that is easy to navigate and that will be accessible to all Malaysians. Minggu Saham Digital (MSD) which is themed #laburbersama or ‘invest together’ is all about becoming more financially savvy in managing our finances,” she said.

“Although MSD takes place on the digital platform, the programmes are comprehensive to allow us to engage and interact with Malaysians of all ages and walks of life simultaneously across the country, in contrast to the previous physical MSAM which was generally attended by the community in the state where it was held. MSD is packed with interactive activities as well as educational and entertainment programmes to educate and enhance a greater understanding on savings and investment. Everything can be followed from anywhere, including at home with your family or with your friends,” she elaborated.

MSD is jointly organised with PNB’s investee companies and corporate partners. Maybank, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and UMW Holdings Berhad are the Rakan Premier partners. Sime Darby Berhad, Sime Darby Property Berhad, S P Setia Berhad, MIDF Berhad (MIDF) and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) are Rakan Utama, whilst MNRB Holdings Berhad (MNRB), CCM Berhad, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, Velesto Energy Berhad, Sapura Energy Berhad and Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) are in the Rakan category.

During the event, PNB also launched Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB)’s new variable price fund, ASN Imbang 3 Global, which is ASNB’s first unit trust product that invests in overseas financial markets and is open to all Malaysians. Meanwhile, MNRB introduced Takaful IKHLAS’s latest products, IKHLAS BERSAMA and IKHLAS DARIKU policies. Takaful Ikhlas Family Berhad is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MNRB.

MSD is broadcasted daily between 12.30pm and 10.30pm from 18 to 24 November 2020 through its official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Viewers can expect edutainment programmes on finance, investment, entrepreneurship and the economy, such as Cikgu CEO, Makan Dulu, Sembang-Sembang ASNB and ASB-Iclif MBA Masterclass Series.

Throughout the week, MSD will also host 1-on-1 Advisor Sessions for members of the public and existing unit holders to learn more about their investments. These 30-minute private consultations with an advisor are conducted via Google Meet. Appointments should be booked ahead of time at MSD’s microsite.

The personalities and celebrities who will liven up MSD amongst others are Awal Ashaari, Dahlia Shazwan, Fahrin Ahmad, Imam Muda Asyraf, Dato’ Fazley Yaakob, Fizo Omar and Sherson Lian.

MSD’s participants will stand a chance to win more than RM500,000 in prizes, including a Ford Ranger 2.0L XLT Plus 4WD (10 AT), a Toyota Vios 1.5 G (AT), a Yamaha R25, eight Honda Dash 125 S, micro-investing mobile application Raiz cash, and a Perodua Aruz 1.5 AV (AT).

The virtual treasure hunt Eh, Mana Kod? has commenced and will run until 11.59pm on 30 November 2020. During the contest period, participants will need to collect as many hidden codes that are embedded in all videos published in MSD’s social media channels and microsite. Those who have registered since 20 October 2020 are in the running to be one of the 2,500 lucky winners to win RM50 Lazada e-vouchers each. Viewers can stand a chance to win exclusive Lazada e-vouchers worth RM46,750 in total through 15-minute Live Trivia on weekdays and Live Trivia Bonanza on weekends.

For more information and programme schedule, visit www.minggusahamdigital.com.my or @minggusahamdigital on Instagram and Facebook.