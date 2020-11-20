Singapore to tighten border measures with Malaysia due to resurgence in Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE (Nov 20): Singapore will be tightening border measures given the resurgence of cases in Malaysia, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today.

The ministry said all travellers entering Singapore “from November 22, 2020, 2359 hours” who have a travel history, including transit, in the past 14 days to Malaysia will be required to serve a 14-day, stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

“This also applies to travellers entering Singapore to work under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) and returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL),” it said in a statement here.

The MOH had earlier announced that travellers from Malaysia are allowed to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence, except from Sabah, who are required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

The ministry added that all travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on November 27, 2020 who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Malaysia will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours of departure.

However, an exception was given to Singapore Citizens (SCs) and Permanent Residents (PRs).

The ministry reminded travellers of the need for them to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

“This requirement will not apply for returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Malaysia RGL,” it said. — Bernama