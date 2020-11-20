Support budget 2021 to ensure people’s well-being — MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The debate on the 2021 Supply Bill at the policy level which ended yesterday saw the MPs from the government bloc calling for support from all parties to ensure the well-being of the people.

A total of 82 MPs participated in the debate starting Nov 9 after the tabling of the 2021 Budget on Nov 6.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) has urged all MPs to give their undivided support to Budget 2021 for the well-being of the people and recovery of the country’s economy affected by Covid-19.

“I want to ask the opposition and the government leaders to sit at the same table and set aside (their political differences) by supporting this budget to ensure people’s welfare.

“When we were the opposition, despite being pressured by various accusations, we still supported the Pakatan Harapan budget for two years in a row,” he said when debating the bill.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) also called on all MPs to support the budget which is described as a trust placed by the people.

“Anyone who rejects this budget is a traitor to the people because they are waiting, the government servants are waiting for this budget to be approved, those who lost their jobs are also waiting,” he said, adding that all government MPs are supporting the bill.

Apart from that, he suggested that positions in Special Affairs Department (JASA) be filled by those who had lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, some MPs from the opposition bloc proposed that some provisions in the 2021 Budget need to be reviewed and amended according to the needs and priorities of the country at this time.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) welcomed several items in the budget but asked the government to detail the RM13.61 billion allocated to the Ministry of Finance as well as the special allocation of RM1 billion under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Hannah Yeoh (PH-Segambut) had proposed for the establishment of an agency for children to ensure that the 30 per cent children population in Malaysia is protected from harm.

Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) also suggested that the allocation to Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan (PeKT) and JASA be given as a special allowance to the non-medical frontliners.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues Monday. — Bernama