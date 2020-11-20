Thai PM: All laws will be used against protesters

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan o-cha yesterday said that all forms of legislation will be used against protesters who violated the law as political tensions in kingdom escalate.

The announcement came two days after a protest in Bangkok turned violent in which 55 people were hurt, including six with gunshot wounds during a protest outside Parliament.

As thousands of demonstrators rallied in Bangkok calling for political change, Prayuth who is also Defence Minister, said the situation showed ‘no sign of de-escalating’.

He said the government and all groups concerned have been trying to find a peaceful solution based on existing legal framework and a system practised by the democratic government.

“Currently, tensions have not sufficiently abated and may develop into a conflict, possibly involving acts of violence. This will further damage the kingdom’s revered institution, as well as risk public safety.

“The government will enhance all measures and use all laws against protesters who violate the law or infringe the rights and freedom of other citizens,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added prosecutions will be in accordance with the country’s judicial system.

The protest outside Parliament on Tuesday turned violent when riot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters.

Prayuth said security agencies have been doing their utmost to ensure public safety.

Since mid-July, anti-government protesters have been rallying in Bangkok and other cities, reiterating their demands for political change, including for the prime minister to step down, the dissolution of Parliament, rewriting of the Constitution and monarchy reform. — Bernama