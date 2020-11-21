422,609 PTPTN borrowers still repaying loans amidst challenging situation

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 422,609 borrowers, or 28.17 per cent of the total 1.5 million National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers continued with their loan repayments in October.

PTPTN, in a statement yesterday, it collected RM103.03 million in loan repayment – an increase of 173.65 per cent versus the collection in April, which amounted to RM37.65 million.

“This shows that PTPTN borrowers are still trying to repay their loans despite being in a difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and should be emulated by other borrowers who are not affected and can afford to do so,” it said.

It said the government, concerned with the difficult situation facing borrowers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had agreed to extend the deferment on the loan repayment period for another three months – October to December. The deferment in the PTPTN loan repayment benefitted 1.5 million borrowers, involving repayment totaling RM1.13 billion, from March until December. — Bernama