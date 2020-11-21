Covid-19: No new cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak today recorded no new Covid-19 cases after recording single-digit number of cases for the past seven days.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement today said the total number of positive cases in the state remained at 1,055.

No new cluster was detected in Sarawak today, making the number of active clusters remained at six clusters namely the Besi, Jalan Abell, Baki, Seladah, Greenhill and Wisma Saberkas clusters.

In the statement, SDMC also said there was one new case that recovered from the virus and was discharged from the hospital, bringing the total of recovery and discharged cases in the state to 972 or 92.13 percent from the total number of Covid-19 cases.

There are currently 64 cases still receiving treatment in hospitals – out of which 56 are in isolation wards in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and 8 cases in Miri Hospital. There are no cases that are receiving treatment in Intensive Care Unit today.

The state’s death toll remained at 19 or 1.80 percent with no deaths reported today.

SDMC also said there were five new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases detected today.