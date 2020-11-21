Customs Department seizes duty unpaid booze 

MIRI: The Customs Department seized various brands of alcoholic beverages worth RM29,705.22 with unpaid duties of RM119,287.84 during a joint raid at a Centrepoint Commercial Centre premises on Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, Customs Sarawak director Herman Shah Abdullah said the confiscated items consisted of 3,834.53 litres of liquor and beer.

He said the 5.20pm raid involved enforcement units from Bintulu and Miri.

“The alcohol, which had not passed through Customs, was hidden in the storeroom and in several other parts of the premises, for sale.

Two men were arrested to facilitate the investigation,” he said.

Herman said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The Section provides for a fine of not less than 10 times the amount of Customs duty or RM100,000, whichever is higher, and not exceeding 20 times the Customs duty or RM500,000, whichever is higher, or imprisonment of between six months and five years, or both.

The Customs Department called on the public to cooperate by channelling information related to any smuggling by contacting 1-800-888855 (toll free), or lodge a report at any Customs office.