Fatimah: Old folks activity, service centres and PDK activities in red, yellow zones shift online

KUCHING (Nov 21): Old Folks Activity Centre (PAWE), Old Folks Service Centre (PPWE) and Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) activities in red zone and yellow zone have been shifted online to curb the infection.

Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that only PAWE, PPWE and PDK centres in green zones were allowed to operate.

To facilitate the shift of services online, the ministry presented grants to offer value added services to the target group, she said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected not only families’ income but also their emotions until it caused mental issues. The ministry has seen the impact on the target group and understood that the vulnerable or disadvantaged can be focused on via the PAWE, PPWE and PDK by giving additional grants to the centres,” she said at a grant handing over event held at PDK Sri Satok today.

She added the grant supplements the existing federal and state government grants, and it can be used to add value to existing services.

She said that old folks were more vulnerable to Covid-19 as they have existing health conditions like hypertension and diabetes. Thus, this group need to be kept informed and reminded to be careful, and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), if they need to go out.

“With this grant, PAWE and PPWE can continue to communicate with members using social media and channel verified news so that they can avoid falling for fake news. Continue communicating with one another and share tips on health, diet and ensure they are exercising to stay healthy.

“Though the current Green Hill Cluster and Jalan Abell Cluster involved younger people, we need to be wary as the old folks have a socialising habit and we need to remind them not to go out if it is not necessary,” Fatimah added.

At the same time, she hopes that all districts can return to green zone so that these centres can continue to operate, as the rehabilitation and skills training requires physical attendance.

Grant recipients PDK Sentuhan Kasih Kuching, PDK Mutiara Hati Matang, PDK Petra Jaya, PDK Sri Satok, PDK Sinar Harapan Bau, PDK Seri Batu Kawah, PAWE Sri Satok, PAWE Kuching, PPWE Kuching and PPWE Petra Jaya received RM5,000 each, while Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng received RM10,000.

The grant totalling RM60,000 presented today was part of the RM410,000 set aside for all 11 PAWE, 14 PPWE and 55 PDK in the state, and Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said the monthly allowance for PDK supervisors and staff would be increased from RM1,200 to RM1,500 and from RM800 to RM1,200 respectively, starting next year.

This raise will benefit 3,500 supervisors and staff with allocation of RM100 million under the National Budget 2021.

This rate is justified by the work and responsibility shouldered by the supervisors and staff, she said.

The state has 55 PDK with 55 supervisors and 297 staff, she said.

Similarly, the financial aid to manage PAWE was also increased from RM33,000 to RM50,000, benefitting 285 PAWEs nationwide.

Present at the event were State Welfare Department acting director Mohamad Guntor Rajee, PDK Sri Satok chairperson Dato Dr Munirah Hassan and Social Development Council executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah.