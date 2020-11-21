Man being treated in SGH after falling from shopping mall

KUCHING (Nov 21): A man is currently receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after he is believed to have fallen from the third floor of a shopping mall here around 1pm today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who confirmed the incident said they were still investigating the cause of the fall.

It is believed that the victim from Jalan Penrissen sustained serious injuries due to the fall.

Videos showing members of the public trying to resuscitate him were also shared on Facebook before the arrival of medical personnel from SGH.

As of the time of writing, the victim is still receiving treatment at the hospital’s red zone.