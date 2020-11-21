Man who fell from shopping mall succumbs to injuries

KUCHING (Nov 21): The 30-year-old man who fell from the third floor of a shopping mall here earlier today succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement today said the case has been classified as sudden death as no criminal evidence was found.

“The deceased according to his family members was suffering from mental illness and had undergone treatment at the Sentosa Hospital in the past,” said Awang Din.

The deceased, he said, suffered a broken left leg and internal head injuries from the fall.

Police who interviewed witnesses in the area revealed that the deceased looked depressed before the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or email to [email protected]

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email to [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.