MMEA orders Indonesian vessels to turn around

KUCHING: Two Indonesian fishing vessels found encroaching into state waters some 75.1 miles northwest of Tanjung Sirik on Nov 18 were ordered to turn around.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)in a statement yesterday said the order was made to prevent import of potential Covid-19 infection to our shores.

“The two Indonesian fishing vessels were spotted around 8am by one of our assets on patrol under Op Benteng / Op Kuda along the Malaysia – Indonesia border,” said MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Yunus in the statement.

He stated that checks on the vessels revealed various species of fish weighing around 200kg.

“All four crew members were also found to be without valid travel documents,” said Azman adding that no illegal items or substances were found on both vessels which were then escorted back to the Malaysia – Indonesia border and ordered to return to their own waters.

Meanwhile, the maritime community are urged to be the eyes and ears of the MMEA by reporting any illegal activities at sea to its operations centre at 082-432 544.