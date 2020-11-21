M’sian Medics praise promotion of contract medical, dental officers

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medics International (MMI) has lauded the recent promotion of contract medical and dental officers from Grade UD41 to UD43 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a statement yesterday, MMI said the promotion would allow contract medical and dental officers to receive emoluments similar to their permanent counterparts.

“Alongside this announcement, MMI would like to urge the government to lay out their plans towards its implementation, providing a clear picture of its commencement and the number of contract doctors involved.

“Simultaneously, MMI urges the government to consider the differences experienced by contract medical officers compared to their permanent counterparts, for further improvement of their welfare,” it said.

According to MMI, this includes increased opportunities for specialisation, increased days of well-earned leave, as well as security in their future.

In addition to improving the welfare of contract doctors, these would tremendously improve the public healthcare system of Malaysia, improving the health of Malaysians, said MMI.

“In conclusion, MMI sincerely appreciates the efforts of the government to improve the welfare of contract medical and dental officers.

“Simultaneously, we genuinely believe that permanent appointment of current contract medical officers is essential to build the future of the healthcare system in Malaysia,” it said.

MMI is an international medical student-led organisation that aims to connect, educate, and cultivate.

Since its inception in 2013, MMI has grown into a global network of more than 200 leaders from seven countries across the world.

At present, MMI is an active advocate for inclusivity and diversity reform in medical education and the welfare of junior doctors and medical students.

Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the streamlining of the civil service grade was in accordance with the service scheme which allowed medical officers to be appointed on a contract basis on UD43, which is equivalent to the UD44 grade. He added that the same grade streamlining had also been extended to contract dental officers.