NGO initiates collection, delivery of aid to Penan fire victims

MIRI: A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Under One Roof (UOR), recently banded with Mari Makan and several other organisations in the division to aid fire victims of Long Balau near here.

Earlier this month, the midnight fire had gutted a 10-door Penan longhouse leaving several families with just the clothes on their backs while three nearby houses were slightly affected.

UOR spokesperson, Simon Kho stated that the charitable effort to deliver essential household items and food last weekend (Nov 14 -15) included individuals and organisations such as Lions Club International of Miri region.

“The response from donors and contributors was overwhelming with many volunteers calling up to help coordinate and pack the donated items for delivery with seven vehicles departing for Long Balau on

Nov 14.

“Situated about 300km from Miri city centre, it took about eight hours to reach the village.

“Donated items included kitchenware, clothes and five rolls of canvas donated by Borneo Evangelical Mission Miri (Chinese Section) as temporary shelter for the families affected and five rolls of new PVS floor carpets donated by Grace Methodist Church,” said Kho.

UOR was formed two years ago by several avid off-road adventurers to reach out by delivering aid to the needy in remote villages of Sarawak.

The group had carried out charity works at Long Sela’an, Long Si’ang, Long Panai, and assisted an elderly ‘Nek Unyi’ rebuild her home in Tudan. The trip to Long Balau included Ba Tarum, Ba Ludin, Ba Barea and Ba Buang.