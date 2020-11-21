Police rack up another 455 arrests for CMCO, RMCO violations

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): The police arrested 455 people yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Of these, 427 were given compounds, 27 were remanded for further investigations and one other was released on bail.

“Among the offences recorded were failure to observe physical distancing (206), activities at entertainment outlets (72), failure to wear a mask (63), business failing to record patron details (59), crossing in and out of designated CMCO areas without permission (21) and others (34),” he said in a statement.

Ismail added that security personnel from Ops Benteng also arrested 28 undocumented migrants and one smuggler, and confiscated three land vehicles yesterday.

Under Ops Benteng, 306 roadblocks were formed nationwide yesterday. – Malay Mail