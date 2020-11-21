PSB installs broadband service systems for rural schools

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) together with telecommunications company CONNECTmeNow has installed broadband service system for communication and internet using satellites at several schools in Baleh constituency.

According to PSB potential candidate for Baleh, Koh Kumbong, the system has been installed at SK Nanga Meluan, Sungai Melinau; SK Sungai Paku, Mujong; SK Lubok Mawang, Sungai Majau; SK Lepong Gaat, Baleh; SK Lubok Baya, Sungai Oyan; and SMK Baleh.

“Next week we will install such broadband service system at more schools in Baleh area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Koh, the schools welcomed the initiative that connects them with the outside world and helps online teaching and learning .

Earlier this month, Koh proposed CONNECTmeNow system for rural areas without telco and internet services to PSB President Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh. Wong suggested starting with rural communities in Baleh and Bawang Assan constituencies.

“PSB is committed in providing communication and internet services now seen as a necessity in addition to water, electricity and roads to rural communities,” he said.