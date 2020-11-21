RM44,388 worth of contraband seized

MIRI: The Marine police scored another success under ‘Ops Landai’ with RM44,388.36 worth of contraband seized here on Thursday.

Its Sarawak commander ACP Shamsol Kassim, in a statement yesterday, said the operation conducted by the intelligence unit of Marine Police Region 5 Miri involved a retail premises in Bekenu at about 2.30pm.

“The raiding party found cigarettes of various brands and also boxes of alcoholic beverages kept inside a store,” he said.

Beer totalling 1,800 cans, 648 bottled beer and 29 other alcoholic beverages valued at RM21,698 as well as 17,820 sticks of regular cigarettes and 10,192 sticks of ‘Kretek’ (Indonesian clove cigarettes) of various brands with an estimated value of RM22,690.36 were later seized.

An Indonesian man, 23, was detained during the operation after he failed to produce the relevant documents from the Customs Department.

The case has been referred and handed over to the police Criminal Investigation Department here for further action and for investigation under Customs Act 1967.