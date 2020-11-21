RMAF flies 3 babies from Kuching to KL to seek medical attention

KUCHING (Nov 21): Three babies who required immediate medical attention due to their heart condition were specially flown in to the Subang air force base by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) last night.

All three babies, who were accompanied by their mothers, departed Kuching onboard the RMAF’s A400M Atlas at 7pm and arrived safely in Subang at 8.40pm.

The air force in a statement said the babies comprised of a 20-day-old girl Eliora Mia Nawan who suffers from ‘transposition of great arteries’ will be treated at the Gleneagles Hospital in Ampang.

Two other babies, Marry Anne Methew Mavrick, 19-days-old, who suffers from congenital heart block and Abang Muhammad AlFatih Abang Mohammad, two-months-old, who suffers from congenital heart disease will be treated at the National Heart Institute.

All three babies were referred to their respective hospitals by the Sarawak General Hospital.

Flying the aircraft was Major Mohd Shafique Amin assisted by his co-pilot Captain Wan Abdullah Wan Hanapi.

Also in the flight were two loadmaster Air Warrant Officer Class II Amran bin Rashid @ Jaafar and Air Sergeant Naim Kamijan; two supplementary crew Air Corporal Azim Jamal and Air Corporal Harun Mustafa; two medical officers and two nurses.

The statement also said the goodwill flight is a reflection of RMAF’s commitment to carry out their social responsibilities by deploying their assets during a time of need.

The air force via the A400M Atlas aircraft has also provided logistics solution to the Ministry of Health, Academy Medicine of Malaysia and Yayasan Amal Malaysia by sending in medical supplies to Kota Kinabalu and Tawau in Sabah to combat the Covid-19 epidemic.