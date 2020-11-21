SAR for missing woman called off after 7 days of futile search

SARATOK: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a 69-year old woman reported missing after she failed to return home from her farm in Kampung Semarang Pusa near here a week ago has been called off after seven days of futile efforts.

Head of Fire and Rescue Department here, Nazry Mohamat, said the decision to call off the operation was made after consultation with the woman’s family members’ village chief and heads of various agencies involved in the SAR operation.

“After the operation ended at 5pm today (yesterday), heads of various agencies involved had a discussion with the victim’s sister, Ra’anah Morni and village chief Suria Azmi, and all agreed to end the operation till they get a new lead,” he said.

Yesterday’s operation which involved five firemen, two policemen, eight Civil Defence personnel and 20 villagers covered an area of about 1.5km radius and still failed to locate the victim, Nazry said.

The victim, identified as Rahobah Morni, is said to have set out alone on foot from her house in Kampung Semarang Pusa to the family’s farm last Friday morning.

When she failed to return home by 4.30pm that day, her elder sister became worried and sought the assistance of villagers to look for her (Rahobah).

After all efforts to locate her went futile, a missing person report was lodged at Pusa Police Station that same afternoon, Nazry said.