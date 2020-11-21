SDMC: S’wak will not subsidise quarantine costs of foreign spouses, advised to postpone reunions

KUCHING (Nov 21): The Sarawak government will not subsidise the quarantine costs of non-Sarawakian spouses who wish to return to the state for a family reunion, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDCM) today.

SDMC acting chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing made it clear in a WhatsApp reply to The Borneo Post that non-Sarawakian spouses are not entitled to the subsidy, which is taxpayers money.

“Non-Sarawakian spouses will not be entitled to the subsidised quarantine costs which all Sarawakians are (enjoying). Those quarantine costs are paid for by taxpayers money and therefore non-Sarawakians are not entitled to them,” he said in response to the recent concern over high quarantine cost to be borne by foreign spouses to reunite with their Sarawakian partners.

Masing, who is Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, advised non-Sarawakian spouses to postpone their reunion plan given the current standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place to fight Covid-19.

“If possible, for non-Sarawakian spouses who wish to reunite with Sarawakian spouses, please wait till CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) is not in force,” he said.

The Foreign Spouses Support Group (FSSG) had earlier today told Malay Mail that foreign spouses of Sarawakians were struggling to reunite with their partners in the state due to the high quarantine costs involved.

These foreign spouses disclosed that they had to pay as much as RM5,500 for quarantine alone, and this would be a financial burden to them.

The high quarantine costs, in a Malay Mail report, could go up as high as RM5,500 due to the foreign spouses having to quarantine twice — a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Peninsula and an additional three days upon arrival in Sarawak.

The 17-days quarantine and swab tests adds up to RM5,500. This is on top of the Immigration Malaysia requirements of applying for approval online, using the My Travel Pass, or email Immigration Malaysia, the letter of undertaking of mandatory 14 days quarantine at quarantine station and travel notice from the embassy.