Sungai Bidut rabies vaccination drive draws 113 dogs

SIBU: The vaccination for dogs against rabies continued in Sungai Bidut yesterday with dog owners bringing their pets to the vaccination centre at SJKC Ting Sing.

Wong Ung, a personal assistant to Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, said the six-hour operation beginning 9am went smoothly.

He said that response was overwhelming, and thanked the villagers for working together with the authorities to make the campaign a success.

“A total of 113 dogs from 49 families received the shots given by officers from the state Department of Veterinary Services..

“On Thursday, about 200 dogs in Sungai Sadit and Engkilo were also vaccinated.”

Wong said they were concerned as the infection had killed 27 people in Sarawak since the outbreak was declared on July 31, 2017.

He was at SJKC Ting Sing yesterday to supervise the operation together with other community leaders such as Penghulu Ting Jack Sing, Penghulu Ling Leh Eng, Kapitan Lau Kiu Seng, Penghulu Lau Hieng Wuong, Kapitan Fung Tat Shen and other leaders from JKKK Sg Bidut Kwong Ming and JKKK Ria.

He said the campaign was held as fear was growing after a woman, 34, here, became the latest victim to succumb to rabies earlier this month.