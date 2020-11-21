WWF-Malaysia signs MoA with grassroots organisations

KUCHING: World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) has signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with two grassroots organisations to improve community well-being and the environment in Sarawak’s northern region.

The three-year MoA starting Oct 31 was signed by Forum Masyarakat Adat Dataran Tinggi Borneo (Formadat) Malaysia deputy national chief John Trawe Kuda and People’s Association for Development and Education of Penan Sarawak (Pade) chairman Ezra Uda and WWF-Malaysia chief executive officer Sophia Lim last month.

In a press release yesterday, WWF-Malaysia said it has been working with rural communities on projects to benefit the people while conserving nature

It said Formadat represents local communities in the Kelabit-Maligan highlands while Pade aims to empower and bring benefits to the Penans living in the forests of Kuba’an-Puak in Ulu Baram.

“This project called ‘Sustainable Forest Management and Income Generation from Natural Resources for Indigenous Communities in the Heart of Borneo (HoB)’ is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through an advisory body called Beratungsstelle für private Träger (Bengo) – in short and the project is nicknamed The Bengo Project.

“Local communities in the remotest parts of Sarawak often face challenges from inadequate sanitation infrastructure to conveniences such as electricity and even means of consistent livelihood. In addition their livelihood and well-being often depend on natural resources that are fast disappearing or are already degraded.

“In consultation with participating communities from the Kelabit-Maligan highlands and Kuba’an-Puak, the project encompasses activities that include sustainable farming for subsistence, exploring additional livelihood, riverbank restoration, sustainable rice production, building green infrastructure for sanitation, solar energy and localised micro-hydro systems and more,” WWF-Malaysia said.

Lim said the partnership strengthens engagement on the ground and transparency with the communities.

“We look forward to building synergy and ongoing partnership with Formadat and Pade that will last for a long time to bring benefits to people’s livelihood while driving better protection and conservation of our natural resources and heritage,” she added.

Formadat Malaysia deputy national chief John Trawe Kuda said the smart partnership between WWF and the alliance started over 20 years ago, initially with WWF-Indonesia and then with WWF-Malaysia.

He said Formadat and WWF-Malaysia formalised their collaboration with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 to increase awareness and implement sustainable practices such as organic farming and riverbank protection in the Kelabit-Maligan highlands.

Meanwhile, Pade chairman Ezra Uda said the association is honoured to sign its first MoA with WWF-Malaysia to help the Penan community.

“In 2018, WWF-Malaysia approached Pade to collaborate with a conservation and community empowerment project involving seven villages in Kuba’an-Puak.

“We took this opportunity to work with WWF because it is in line with Pade’s commitment in developing the Penan community,” he said.