8 compounded RM1k each for RMCO violation

SIBU: Eight individuals were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here on Friday night.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said six of them were fined for not observing physical distancing ruling of one metre when they sat together at a table supposedly meant for only three people at an eatery in Jalan Sena.

“An employee of a café was also issued a compound for not wearing face mask while another premises owner at Jalan Wawasan was compounded for providing malfunctioning body temperature checking equipment and an empty bottle of hand sanitiser,” he said in a media statement.

Stanley said the operation was carried out by the RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance team from 7.30pm to midnight.

The team, led by head of Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division DSP Ariffin Bahar, comprised 41 members made up of28 policemen, 10 soldiers, and three others from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Rela.

Separately, on Ops Samseng, Stanley said the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division arrested two 15-year-olds for reckless driving or performing ‘wheelie’ at Jalan Permai, which also resulted in their motorcycles being confiscated.

He said the suspects would be investigated under Section 60 and 61 of the Road Transport Act.

The police also issued summonses for various offences including driving without licence and helmet (four each), no plate number and side mirrors (two each), and faulty exhaust (one).