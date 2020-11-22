BNM issues commemorative coins in conjunction with APEC 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has issued commemorative coins in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Meetings 2020 (APEC 2020) in Malaysia.

A first for Malaysian coin issuances, the coins were launched in conjunction with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting held Friday, the central bank said in a statement.

The first coin – Coloured Silver Commemorative Coin (proof) – is made of fine silver with 99.9 purity and weighs 31.1 grammes. It has a face value of RM10 and will be sold at RM253 apiece, while the mintage quantity is 1,000 pieces, BNM said.

The other coin – Nordic Gold Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) Commemorative Coin – is in matte finish and made mainly out of copper and weighs 8.5 grammes. It has a face value of RM1 and will be sold at RM13.20 apiece, while the mintage quantity is 15,000 pieces.

“A total of 750 sets of two coins comprising one coloured silver proof and one Nordic gold proof coin priced at RM308 per set are also available for purchase,” said BNM.

In terms of design, both coins are minted with two contrasting surface techniques using advanced laser technology and digital frosting to create the effect of a rainbow.

“To provide a fair opportunity for members of the public to buy these limited edition coins, there will be a purchase limit, with each customer allowed to purchase a maximum of a set of two, a coloured silver coin (proof) and up to five Nordic gold (BU) coins.

“In the event of oversubscription, balloting will take place,” BNM said, adding that further information on ordering, payment and delivery would be provided in due course. — Bernama