Businesses in Kapit doing well amidst pandemic, observes community leader

KAPIT: Businesses here now seem to be doing alright amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic, observes local community leader Ma Tian Ho.

He attributes this to good road connectivity that now links this once-quaint town with Sibu.

Up until a couple of years ago, river transportation had been the only means to travel from Sibu to the communities in the upper reaches of Rajang River.

Ma, who is also the chairman of Kapit Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association (KCROA), believes that traders and businessmen here, especially those operating eateries, are still doing better that they were before, even during the current Covid-19 situation.

“Our (KCROA) members are doing better and receiving many customers.

“Before there was a road leading to here, the town was rather quiet and businesses were not as vibrant as now,” he told thesundaypost.

Nonetheless, Ma also acknowledged that where there was good road connectivity, there were also traffic problems.

“Even now, this town is receiving large numbers of motorists and as you can guess, this causes traffic congestion, which usually gets worse during weekends and public holidays.

“During the current movement control order period, the number may have gone slightly down, but there are still some traffic jams.

“There have been times when the traffic jam would stretch up to 2km, from the traffic light at Jalan Bletih off Jalan Airport up to Kapit town,” he added.

However, Ma said the townsfolk would continue to welcome all visitors ‘with open arms’.

“Maybe this time, it’s different from before, in that we must adapt to the new norms.

“My call upon all visitors would be to always wear your face masks and observe all the SOP (standard operating procedures) set by the authorities, because the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet,” he pointed out.

“We, in Kapit, welcome customers from near and far. We hope everyone would observe the SOP and all other stringent guidelines listed by the government because we are still fighting against Covid-19.

“We appeal to all customers to wear face masks, practise regular hand sanitising, and undergo body temperature checks before entering any shop.

“Also, do not forget to observe the proper physical distancing,” added Ma.

For now, Kapit is among the districts in Sarawak that have maintained their Green Zone status since the first group of positive Covid-19 cases was identified earlier this year.